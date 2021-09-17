Wild life conservation is a must for our survival

Man has built his civilization over time based on absolute natural resources. Since then, with the evolution of time, as civilization has advanced;population has increased; cities and towns around the world have developed, so has the natural change in the overall way of life of human beings. Although the initial form of life has remained unchanged, it has moved away from the traditional principle of interdependent coexistence with nature and has started to be used unilaterally by people as they wish. As a result, arbitrary, uncontrolled exploitation has started on forests and wildlife.



Until the nineteenth century, the level of exploiting nature was not felt as strongly as the world's population was generally low. But from the nineteenth century onwards, the world's population has been steadily increasing, and by the end of the twentieth century, it has grown to a huge size.



Naturally, as the population grows, so does human arbitrariness over the environment. As a result, the deterioration of the natural environment is becoming more and more evident.The direct human induced exploitation of nature is largely responsible for the loss of life of forests and wildlife. Since ancient times, people have been using wild nature indiscriminately. Neither plants nor wild animals and birds have been exempted from the list of such exploitation.



Although absorption on plants was relatively low before the modern era, wildlife has not escaped human greed. As we have seen in the pages of past history, hunting various kinds of wild animals was considered a matter of pride at that time. The decoration of houses by tigers, lions, unicorns, rhinoceroses, toothed elephants, etc., and their body parts was considered a measure of special status in society.



In ancient and medieval times, various kings, rich people, and even the so-called civilized rulers of the world considered hunting of various kinds of wild animals as a special pastime.Then in the modern era, people are somewhat aware of the unbridled use of wild animals, but the process of indiscriminate deforestation has begun for the purpose of urbanization. Moreover, the oppression of various smugglers on wildlife could not be stopped even today.



Global warming has reached its climax today as the level of greenhouse gases in the world has increased exponentially. Even the ozone layer in the Earth's atmosphere has been particularly damaged by excessive pollution. The average sea level is rising every year as the polar ice caps melt. All this has a direct effect on the change of seasons. In particular, the forests and wildlife, which depend exclusively on the climate, are particularly affected.

A 2018 study by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) found that in the last 40 years, we have lost 60 percent of the world's biodiversity forever due to various reasons. These include all types of aquatic animals, amphibians, birds, mammals, etc. According to another study, sea pollution alone has wiped out about 89 percent of the world's coral reefs.



On the other hand, about 30% of the world's birds have become extinct due to human exploitation and pollution. For example, dodo birds and passenger pigeons can be seen only in the pages of history. Besides, in the heart of rural Bengal, as before, there are no more colourful birds without their names. In addition, the number of unicorns, rhinos, black deer, toothed elephants, tigers, Asian lions, and many other animals around the world has dropped significantly.



Governments around the world have been taking various measures to protect forests and wildlife across the country since the middle of the twentieth century. Free zones have been set up for wildlife in the country. Moreover, numerous state parks have been formed at the national level. Special emphasis is being laid on the development of forests and wildlife sanctuaries by identifying different areas in the interior of the country. On the other hand, special laws have been enacted to curb uncontrolled deforestation and smuggling by smugglers.



Along with taking initiatives at the national level, the human race must also take action at the international level by uniting. Because this need is not limited to one country or region; of the whole human civilization. Realizing this extreme truth from the middle of the twentieth century, various organizations and various non-profit voluntary organizations have started to form at the international level.



Various laws have been enacted at the international level, which are mandatory for every country. Various organizations, such as the IUCN, have been particularly proactive in protecting forests and wildlife by calculating statistics. Moreover, various international personalities also encourage the world in this work.



Finally, we need to keep in mind that as much as we human have rights in this world, so do other animals and plants. According to the infallible law of creation, no creature is self-sufficient in this world. It is not possible for anyone to survive without interdependence. Mankind is only a part of this creation. So if forests and wildlife are endangered, human civilization will also be ruined.



Therefore, for the interest of civilization, people have to take the lead in conserving forests and wildlife. Above all, we must take responsibility for ensuring that sustainable development for our environment and future generations as well as resilient infrastructure for disaster in a particular area and share in this primitive resource of nature as well.

The writer is M. Sc Student,

Bangladesh University of Engineering

and Technology (BUET)












