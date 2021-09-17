Symbolism in contemporary right-wing populism

Populism, one of the most talked-about political ideologies of this decade evolved in the 19th century, is undergoing an exultant current. The core stance of this ideology lifts the interest of "people" and juxtapose it against the "elite group and the establishment". Moreover, this ideology delineates "the people" as a good force and shows them an elite force which holds on a status-quo of "the establishment" and is portrayed as "corrupt and self-driving".



Populists depict how 'the people' are discerned in human history- based on the ethnic, social and national arena- how their competency of supporting their interest get retarded and how they get manipulated by the 'elite group'. To ideational approach, socialism, nationalism and liberalism- such cogent ideologies also play a parallel role in upholding populism to some extent.

Alongside the emergence of democracy in the 19th century, this political ideology came into practice and triggered scholarly debates. In the USA this ideology was correlated with 'The People's Party' while in Russia it was correlated with 'Agrarian Socialist Narodnik'. After the 1960s, this ideology considerably made a powerful posture in the Social Sciences arena. Nowadays, this is verily well-apparent not only in the left-wing political spectrum but also in the right-wing as left-wing populism and right-wing populism.



Since the previous decade, right-wing populism has negatively been employed as a peril to secular and liberal democracy.

Political symbolism, however, is the use of symbols or symbolic acts to symbolize a political stance, slogan, or party. Symbolism may be found in several different media in addition to banners, pictures, and flags. Red flags, which have traditionally been flown by socialists, left-wing radicals, and communist groups, symbolize the "blood of the workers." Symbolism is often ideological in nature and is used to influence the audience. Symbolism typically conveys powerful messages to the masses.



For instance, a few days ago, when the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, they held a news conference at Kabul's parliament building. It represents the full control of their capital and demonstrates who the authority is at the moment.

To the contemporary populists, religions and religious symbols are at the pinnacle in securing political interest and support. The right-wing populist leaders have been using religious symbols as grim wherewithal in politics. From this perspective, Recep T. Erdogan's Turkey, Narendra Modi's India and the erstwhile president, Trump's the United States are (and were) the most salient.



Politics is a business of symbols since it is founded on legitimacy, which is an abstract reality that can be proven only by the political majority and mass support for public policies, rather than through particular goals or economic interests. Legitimacy is achieved through deception and discourse. Populism is the right term to coin this discourse.



The word "populism" encompasses a wide range of political and social realities, maybe more than one. Populism is a call to action for the people to come together in resistance to existing power structures as well as prevailing beliefs and values in society.



During the last two decades, the world has experienced a surge of populism in different regions, from the east to the west. These parties have not been able to govern, but they have been able to manipulate society and get enough votes to pose a serious challenge to mainstream political parties.



If we take Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey as an example we can see how they have mobilized from a reformist party to a Populist Party. When they first came to power they sounded like liberals and were respectful of the rights of minorities. They have insisted on maintaining the democratic process in all spheres of statehood. But gradually Turkey turned towards a populist regime, using public sentiments. After 2007 and 2010 constitutional reforms strengthened the AKP's hold on power and ushered in a new age of religious conservatism that seemed to be incompatible with liberal values and secular democracy.



Political oppression has increased also, during this time thousands of people from all walks of life have been oppressed by the government. This kind of unjust action has made EU and world leaders skeptical about Turkey's future. Once they urged to join the EU and now blaming them for excluding Turkey. This is the dilemma between establishment and populist regimes.



In the Indian context, the rise of Hindutva-populism steered by the BJP has triggered civil society concerns. The landslide triumph of the modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 and 2020 parliamentary elections resorting right-wing populism put Indian secular and liberal democracy at bay.



Modi-led BJP halved the country into two distinct groups, the one is 'Pure People' based on Hindutva-populism and the other is "Other" that denotes other elite, religious and civil society people. Thus it has given rise to 'cultural friend' and 'cultural enemy'. Those who comply with 'one India' conception of BJP's Hindutva agenda are considered as cultural friends, otherwise they are 'cultural enemy'.

However, focusing on the symbols, the Babri mosque issue is one of the grim populist tools conducted by BJP for their political mandate. Since the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992, it has been used as a symbol of politics by the so far right-wing BJP populist leaders.

The Indian people have been experiencing another considerable symbolic right-wing populist tool of BJP, "Jai Sree Ram" for the last decade. Netizens underwent some viral videos captured in local provinces of India that showed how Muslims are compelled and maltreated to utter 'Jai Sree Ram' publicly.



Moreover, the Cow Protection Movement begun in the 1860s brought about many questions on Indian secularity. Muslims are going through the grim nature of this movement, especially during Eid-Ul-Adha. Though this movement was not a political tool early of the commencement, recently Indians are facing it as one of the ghastly right-wing populist aspects.



No misgiving that right-wing populism has already put democratic, liberal and secular values into a horrendous grip in this age. The youth are now more mature than any time and confronting these false-plighted of the so-called populists who use populism astray. However, civil society, secular voices and pure democrats must have concerns surrounding this current and should put forward powerful stances against it.

The writers are freelance columnists and currently studying International Relations at the University

of Dhaka.







