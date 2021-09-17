

New curriculum and quality education



By quality education we mean what makes a young man skilled for his own existence and the welfare of society. Sadly, our current memorization and certificate based education system has failed to instill the desired skill among the learners. The rate of education in the country that is increasing may be a cause of temporary happiness but if we fail to provide quality education then the outcome will not be good. Experts believe that if the quality education cannot be reconciled with the rate of education, it will not be of any real use in the context of the present era.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the outline of the curriculum to be formulated with major changes in the education system from pre-primary to higher secondary level. According to the proposed syllabus, there is no opportunity to hold any public examination before the tenth class.



The division of science, arts and commerce will begin at the higher secondary level. The proposed curriculum will be piloted from next year and will be rolled out to all from 2023. The proposed curriculum has reduced the level of conventional examinations and has given utmost importance to continuous assessment. The education minister has indicated that there will be major changes in the textbooks. And even to ensure the quality education, all other programs including the recruitment of skilled teachers and the training of teachers will be undertaken expeditiously.



It has been reported that the division of Science, Arts and Commerce at the secondary level will be abolished. Life and career oriented education will be encouraged and at the same time technical and vocational education will be expanded. The work of creating a new curriculum by refining the existing curriculum is almost at the final stage. There are a number of issues that need to be addressed now to ensure the quality of education.



The quality of education is deteriorating day by day due to over reliance on guide books. To make the students textbooks oriented, quality textbooks must be prepared and to reduce the reliance on guide books, textbooks should be provided with question bank. Current examination system, excessive exam stress and tendency to obtain GPA 5 do not seem to be conducive to quality education. Excessive exam pressure and scattering of guide books disrupt students' talents. A standard syllabus is a prerequisite for quality education. It is not wise to impose a large syllabus on students rather short and creative syllabus may be more useful for students. Excessive coaching tendency and its pressure on students are major barriers to quality education.



Teachers will play a key role in implementing the new curriculum and it will be very difficult and tough to implement if there is shortage of teachers. The number of teachers is still much less than the number of students in the country and if the ratio of students to teachers is not taken at the right level, it will be difficult to implement this new curriculum. Education experts think that if there is one teacher for every 30 students, then it will be much easier to implement the new curriculum. If students are to be subjected to continuous assessment throughout the year, qualified and skilled teachers should be recruited and at the same time the number of teachers should be increased.



Instead of coaching, students need to be oriented towards classes to ensure quality education. Skilled and learned teachers are needed for proper teaching in the classroom. It is difficult to find skilled, highly educated and learned teachers in remote areas of the country. Without skilled and experienced teachers quality education is just a fantasy. Recruiting experienced and trained teachers has become very essential and for this they need to be given handsome salaries and beautiful environment.



The government has a plan to recruit about 35,000 teachers. There is a strong link between quality education and co-curricular activities. Co-curricular activities include debates, recitals, sports, music, theater, scout, language club, science club, business club and writing. Quality education cannot be possible unless co-educational activities are confirmed in schools in remote areas in the country. The government has formulated an education policy 2010 and its proper implementation can confirm quality education. There is no substitute for recruiting skilled teachers in English, Science and Mathematics to bring quality in education.



According to World Economic Forum, Bangladesh lags behind India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal in terms of quality education. By international standards, the education budget should be 6 percent of GDP and 20 percent of the total budget. But our country's education budget is below 15 percent of the total budget. UNESCO has long been talking about allocating 20 percent of the total budget to the education sector. Large budget and investment is needed for quality education.



Even after 48 years of Independence, the desired allocation for education in the budget has not been noticed.. A number of teachers have already been enrolled in the MPO and will need money in the budget for them. At present two -thirds of the allocation for education is spent on salaries and allowances for teachers and staffs. One third is spent on the development of education. If we really want development in education, we need to increase the allocation for the development of education. Without quality education, it will not be possible to achieve the Digital Bangladesh in 2021, Sustainable Development Goals in 2030, developed state in 2041 and t Delta plan in 2100.

The writer is assistant

professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.







