

Challenges facing the Taliban today



The special meeting of the United Nations for mobilizing aid for Afghanistan was organized at a time when the Biden administration froze Afghan central bank's assets worth about $9 billion held in the United States. In the wake of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the World Bank suspended its funding for various projects. The International Monetary Fund too halted its payments to Afghanistan already creating there a financial crisis.



The action of the Biden administration to freeze Afghan central bank's assets has been taken apparently to watch how the new Taliban government is going to run Afghanistan and whether or not it will maintain workable relations with the international community including of course the United States. The World Bank and the IMF have halted their funding to see whether or not the Taliban is living up to its promises it has made about girls and women's education and their rights in Afghanistan.



So, the Taliban faces a lot of challenges. At this initial stage, they do not seem to give up their previous policy they formulated on the basis of the Sharia law and culture. However, they are repeatedly promising the global community that they are very much interested in working with them and will never let Afghanistan to be used by terrorists against any country of the world. And the international observers are eagerly watching how they will strike a balance between the two.



Monday's UN meeting in Geneva for mobilization of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan was more or less successful. It was largely attended by representatives of at least 90 countries and many non-governmental organizations both physically as well as virtually. "After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, the people of Afghanistan face perhaps their most perilous hour. Now is the time for the international community to stand with them," the UN secretary general told participants and asked them to financially support the Afghans.



But before making any pledge, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thompson-Greenfield, urged Taliban leaders to honor their commitments they have made to the global community and the United States. On behalf of the U.S., she, however, pledged $64 million in fresh humanitarian assistance saying that her country continues to provide aid to the people of Afghanistan. She said the United States will monitor the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and consider future U.S. assistance programs accordingly.



Britain took a much tougher position on providing financial assistance to Afghanistan. Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom expressed his country's concern over regional instability and said they will not give aid directly to the Taliban. He said his country will provide assistance to Afghanistan through aid organizations. Raab, however, didn't cite any specific reasons as to why they will not give aid directly to the newly formed Taliban government.



The German government has attached conditions to their financial assistance for Afghanistan under the new Taliban regime. At the meeting in Geneva on Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said: "The Taliban has to respect the basic human rights." On behalf of Germany, he pledged five million euros as humanitarian financial assistance for Afghanistan. Delegates from France, Turkey, Qatar, India and several other countries called for engagement of the international community with Afghanistan which is very important under all considerations.



Meanwhile, the Taliban has welcomed the international aid for Afghanistan and promised to distribute it transparently. At a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, said they will coordinate with the countries that will provide financial assistance to Afghanistan and make sure that it is distributed to Afghan people transparently. Britain is not the only country that doesn't trust the Taliban. A number of other aid providers also decided to bypass the Taliban government and reach the people in need in Afghanistan through aid organizations.



Due to a variety of reasons, a lot of donor nations and international development partners of Afghanistan are not feeling comfortable to deal with the new caretaker government of the Taliban. The first reason is the formation of the government itself. The global community had expected that the Taliban would set up a truly inclusive government involving representatives of all communities of Afghanistan including women. But instead they formed an all-male regime with its prime minister under UN sanctions and interior minister on U.S. "terrorism list."



Many Afghan women joined the Afghan workforce alongside their male counterparts in last 20 years since the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan after decades of their subjugation and staying at home. They contributed to the development of their country and simultaneously supported their family. Thousands of these Afghan women are now living in limbo. They are currently stranded at home not knowing whether or not they will be able to go back to their work. As Canadian journalist Lyse Doucet of BBC reported, some two dozen Afghan airhostesses are now stuck in a safe house somewhere in Kabul. None of them knows whether or not they will be able to fly again and do their dream job in mid-air wearing their stylish hats and uniforms.



Afghanistan's once flourishing media is now virtually collapsing. Since the takeover by the Taliban in mid-August, a shocking number of 153 Afghan media outlets have stopped their activities totally in 20 provinces of Afghanistan primarily for two reasons - restrictions and economic hardships. "If the organizations supporting media do not pay attention to media outlets, soon we will witness the closing of the remaining outlets in the country," regretted Hujatullah Mujadadi, the deputy head of the Afghan Federation of Journalists.



And Masroor Lutfi, a representative of Afghanistan National Journalists' Union, has said: "The continuation of this trend has created concerns. We urge the international organizations to take immediate action to address this problem. Otherwise, soon it will be the end of press freedom and other human and civil liberties." The Afghan journalist leader is correct. If there is no press freedom in Afghanistan, there will be no human or women's rights and civil liberties there. In undemocratic countries, dictators always deliver their first blow to the press freedom before taking away other civil liberties.



The Taliban has failed to get off to a good start. In order for the Taliban to get along well with the international community, it certainly needs correction in its current course. The challenges are enormous but they are all implementable. It must form a truly representative government, restore Afghan women's rightful place in their society, guarantee full freedom to Afghan press and keep Afghanistan free from all kinds of terrorist activities.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network





