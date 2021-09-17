Six found dead in five districts

Six people including two newborn babies and a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Sherpur, Cox's Bazar, Naogaon, Pirojpur and Noakhali, in three days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a minor child from a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon after a day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Fariha Sauravi, 6, daughter of Farid Ali, a resident of Garhkanda Moholla.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Fariha went out of the house at around 3pm on Tuesday, but did not return.

As the family members did not find her anywhere, her mother Rowshan Ara Begum lodged a general diary with Nalitabari Police Station (PS) at around 10:30pm.

Later, locals spotted her body floating in a pond in Garhkanda area on Wednesday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari PS Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a man in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Syed Hossain said locals spotted the body with its hands and legs tied up under a bridge on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in Kachchhapia area under Baharchhara Union in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added. Baharchhara Police Outpost In-Charge Nur Mohammad said injury marks were found on the body.

NAOGAON: Two newborn babies have been found dead in separate incidents in Manda and Mohadevpur upazilas of the district in two days.

Police have recovered the body of a newborn baby in Manda Upazila of the district.

They recovered the body from the bank of a pond in Chakarghunath Village under Kalikapur Union in the upazila on Tuesday.

Local sources said the body was found in the north-east corner of Shaheed Hossain's pond in the afternoon. Later the police was informed.

Being informed, police recovered the body of the newborn and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

On the other hand, an immature body wrapped with polythene was recovered from a roadside of Mohadevpur Upazila in the district on Monday night.

Pedestrians saw the wrapped body in Belgharia area under Vimpur Union by night of Monday and informed police of Mohadevpur PS. Police came and recovered the body from Belgharia-Swaruppur roadside. Later it was sent to morgue of Naogaon Sadar Hospital for an autopsy report.

He said, an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from a ditch in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 22, could not be known immediately.

Indurkani PS OC Humayun Kabir said locals spotted the body floating in a ditch in Depshabunia Village under Balipara Union in the upazila and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that the woman might have been killed.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

NOAKHALI: A gamchha (towel)-wrapped body of a young man was recovered by police from a pond of Noakhali Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Manik, 25, son of Henju Mia of Kabirpur Village. The pond belongs to Kalim Uddin Bepari in Pachwim Char Uria area. It was primarily anticipated he was strangulated to death by miscreants.