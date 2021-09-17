Video
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Sirajganj, in two days.
MONPURA, BHOLA: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Md Tamim, son of Md Motahar, a resident of Char Gyan Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Tamim fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Naimul Hasanat confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A minor child drowned in the Jamuna River in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Siam Ahmed, 5, son of Akhter Hossain, a resident of Randhunibari Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's uncle Masum Reza said Siam went missing in the river at around 11:30am while he along with his friends was bathing in it.
Later, locals found his body in the river in Shahpur Jamuna Ghat area at around 12pm and recovered it.
Belkuchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that Tk 25,000 will be handed over to the deceased's family members in this connection.


