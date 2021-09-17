Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Four people including a woman and a minor child have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Bogura and Bhola, on Wednesday.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rubel, 22, son of Saiful Islam, and Faraz Ali, 48, son of Akher Uddin, residents of Sreekola Moholla under Ullapara Municipality.

The injured are van-puller Mahmudul Islam, 35, and Abu Hanif, 22, of the area.

Police and local sources said a covered van hit a van in Sreekola intersection area on the Pabna-Nagarbari Highway in the morning, leaving its two passengers Rubel and Faraz dead on the spot and two others including the van-puller injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital first and later, they were shifted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka in critical condition.

However, police seized the covered van, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Shahjahan Ali confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known immediately.

Police and fire service sources said a passenger-laden bus hit the woman in Hazipur area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway under Sherpur Municipality at dawn while she was walking on the road, which left her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries there at around 9am while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Sherpur Garidah Camp In-Charge Baniul Anam confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Ahad, 5, son Md Ilias, a resident of Hariganj Village under Charbhuta Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit Abdul Ahad from behind in Hariganj Bazar area in the morning while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.





