Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:44 PM
Pneumonia on the rise in Jhenidah

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a pneumonia-affected child at Jhenidah Sadar Hospital. photo: observer

JHENIDAH, Sept 16: The numbers of pneumonia, fever and respiratory diseases in children has increased in the district before winter.
About 30 to 35 children are being admitted to different hospitals including Jhenidah Sadar Hospital every day. Doctors and nurses are struggling to cope with the increasing patient pressure in the hospital bed and manpower crisis.
Visiting the Paediatric Ward of Jhenidah Sadar Hospital on Tuesday, it was seen that there are 115 children admitted against the 8 beds of the hospital and most of them are suffering from pneumonia. At other times, the hospital has an average of 40 to 50 patients, but now 30 to 35 new children are being admitted every day.
The number of patients suffering from various respiratory diseases including pneumonia, shortness of breath and diarrhoea is increasing in other hospitals of the district as well. Children aged 6 to 18 months are more prone to pneumonia.
Latif Miah of Kamalapur Village in Sadar Upazila said, "I brought my baby to the hospital 7 days back. At first the baby was suffering from cold and coughing. After coming to the hospital, the doctor said that he had double pneumonia. The baby's condition is little better now by the grace of Allah."
Rabeya, a 2-month-old baby from Kancherkol Village of Shailkupa Upazila, was admitted on Sunday afternoon. Since Monday morning, her physical condition is a bit better. Rabeya's father Rafiqul Islam said they came to the hospital on Tuesaday afternoon but the doctor hasn't come yet.
"We get medicine from the hospital, and now the baby is fine."
Dr Anwarul Islam of Jhenidah Sadar Hospital said children were becoming more prone to pneumonia due to the changing seasons.
This problem is due to sudden heat and sudden cold, he said. The doctor asked parents to give more attention to kids.
"They should not sweat or feel extra cold. In addition to breastfeeding, children should be given a balanced diet."
Acknowledging the crisis of doctors at the hospital, Acting Superintendent Dr Md Alauddin said, "There were two doctors for the Paediatric Ward. A few days back a doctor left for training. Another doctor is providing services. At the same time, they are having trouble handling the patients' stress."
He hoped that the issue would be resolved soon by talking to higher authorities about manpower and doctors.


