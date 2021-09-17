Shibli set to win Bajitpur UZ by-polls

KISHOREGANJ, Sept 16: Awami League nominee Rakibul Hasan Shibli is going to win by-election to Bajitpur Upazila of the district unopposed.

No other candidate has submitted nomination paper on September 12-13. His nomination paper was declared valid on Tuesday.

Returning Officer-in-Charge Md Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter. He said, Rakibul Hasan Shibli will officially be declared winner after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers by September 19.

The seat fell vacant after death of chairman of the upazila Charwar Alam on May 8 this year. The vote-taking is scheduled for October 7.














