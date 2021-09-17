Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Shibli set to win Bajitpur UZ by-polls

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Sept 16: Awami League nominee Rakibul Hasan Shibli is going to win by-election to Bajitpur Upazila of the district unopposed.
No other candidate has submitted nomination paper on September 12-13. His nomination paper was declared valid on Tuesday.
Returning Officer-in-Charge Md Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter. He said, Rakibul Hasan Shibli will officially be declared winner after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers by September 19.
The seat fell vacant after death of chairman of the upazila Charwar Alam on May 8 this year. The vote-taking is scheduled for October 7.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six found dead in five districts
Two minors drown in two districts
Four killed in road mishaps in three districts
Pneumonia on the rise in Jhenidah
Shibli set to win Bajitpur UZ by-polls
Two men electrocuted in two districts
Tree saplings distributed at Indurkani
A rally was brought out in Noakhali Town on Thursday


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft