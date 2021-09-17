Video
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:44 PM
Home Countryside

Two men electrocuted in two districts

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Our Correspondents

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Joypurhat, in two days.
PIROJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Aslam Talukder, 40, son of late Abul Haque Talukder, was a resident of Sutiakhati Village in the upazila. He was a rental biker by profession.
Police and local sources said Aslam came in contact with a live electric wire while he was collecting betel nut from a tree in the area, which left him critically injured.
Injured Aslam was rushed to Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Md Shahin Hussain confirmed the incident.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Nesarabad Police Station in this connection.  
JOYPURHAT: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Zahid Hossain, 26, son of Firoz Sarder, a resident of Biswas Para Moholla.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Police Station Alamgir Jahan said Zahid came in contact with a live electric wire while irrigating his pond in the area, which left him critically injured. Injured Zahid was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.


