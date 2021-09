Tree saplings distributed at Indurkani

PIROJPUR, Sept 16: A tree sapling distribution programme was held on Indurkani Upazila Parishad premises on Tuesday in the district. It was arranged as a part of Mujib Barsho.

Upazila administration and Department of Forest (DoF) jointly organised it.

DoF provided 1200 saplings of wooden, fruity and medicinal trees.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Advocate Motiur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lufunnesa Khanum, Awami League Leader Mahamudul Haque Dulal, freedom fighter Abdul Latif Hawlader, Jatiya Party leader Md Asadul Kabir Talukder Sawpan, Forest Ranger Md Shafiqual Islam, and Press Club President Azad Hossain Baschu spoke.