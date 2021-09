A rally was brought out in Noakhali Town on Thursday





A rally was brought out in Noakhali Town on Thursday to mark the third founding anniversary of Kidney Dialysis Complex at Noakhali 250-Bed General Hospital. A discussion meeting was also organised at the hospital on the occasion, which was presided over by Dr Fazle Elahi Khan, founder of the complex and head of the Kidney Department at Noakhali Abdul Maleq Medical College Hospital. photo: observer