Covid-19: 16 more people die, 82 more infected in nine districts

A total of 16 more people died of and 82 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Pirojpur and Bogura districts, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 11 more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

Seven people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining six had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, two from Naogaon, and one from Natore and Pabna districts each.

Some 122 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

On the other hand, four more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said all of them who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi, and one from Natore and Naogaon districts each.

Some 121 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

PIROJPUR: Eight more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,232 here.

Pirojpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information.

A total of 83 people died of the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, some 5,071 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

BARISHAL: Four more people including three women died of and 61 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Three more people including two women died of the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Of the deceased, each was from Barishal, Bhola and Barguna districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 671 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 228 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 90 in Bhola, 97 in Barguna, 107 in Patuakhali, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 35 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 44,682 in the division.

A total of 527 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 35 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 16 are in Barishal including seven in the city, seven in Bhola, six in Barguna, and two in Patuakhali, Pirojpur and Jhalokati districts each.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,134 in Barishal including 10,357 in the city, 6,754 in Bhola, 3,821 in Barguna, 6,159 in Patuakhali, 5,225 in Pirojpur and 4,589 in Jhalokati districts.

A total of 2,06,062 samples were tested in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 21.77 per cent while the death rate 1.50 per cent.

However, some 47 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 41,581 in the division with the recovery rate of 93.06 per cent.

Earlier, one more person died of the virus in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

The deceased was a woman, a resident of Babuganj Upazila of Barishal District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 671 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 26 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 44,647 in the division.

A total of 764 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 26 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Barishal including two in the city, 11 in Bhola, three in Barguna and Pirojpur each, two in Patuakhali, and one in Jhalokati districts.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 21.72 per cent while death rate 1.50 per cent.

However, some 64 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 41,534 in the division with the recovery rate of 93.03 per cent.

BOGURA: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohan, 36, a resident of Shibganj Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 678 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 13 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,328 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura CS office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information.

He said a total of 238 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 13 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 5.46 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, eight are in Sadar, four in Shajahanpur and one in Sherpur upazilas.

However, some 12 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,557 in the district.

Currently, some 43 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 44 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, nine at TMSS Medical College Hospital and two others at different upazila health complexes in the district.










