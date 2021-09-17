Video
Friday, 17 September, 2021
50 killed in Yemen clashes

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Sept 16: At least 50 rebels and pro-government troops, including a high-ranking officer, have been killed in clashes in Yemen's central province of Al-Bayda, military sources told AFP on Thursday.
"A colonel and 19 other loyalists were killed in the past 24 hours in fighting with the Huthi insurgents in Al-Bayda district," a government military official said. The Huthis rarely report casualty numbers but the figures were confirmed by other military sources.
The Iran-backed rebels have made advances in Al-Bayda province in recent weeks as they also fight for control of the strategic city of Marib in the north.
In February, the Huthis escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government's last toehold in the north, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides.    -AFP


