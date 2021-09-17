Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Taiwan plans $9b boost in arms spending

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

TAIPEI  Taiwan proposed spending an extra T$240 billion ($8.69 billion) on defense over the next five years on Thursday, including on new missiles, warning of the urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a "severe threat" from its giant neighbor China.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made modernizing Taiwan's armed forces - well-armed, but dwarfed by China's - and increasing defense spending a priority, especially as China ramps up its military and diplomatic pressure against the island it claims as "sacred" Chinese territory.
The new money, which comes on top of planned military spending of T$471.7 billion for the year starting in January, will need to be approved by parliament where Tsai's ruling party has a large majority, meaning its passage should be smooth. "The Chinese Communists have continued to invest heavily in national defense budgets, its military strength has grown rapidly, and it has frequently dispatched aircraft and ships to invade and harass our seas and airspace," Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a statement after a weekly Cabinet meeting.
"In the face of severe threats from the enemy, the nation's military is actively engaged in military building and preparation work, and it is urgent to obtain mature and rapid mass production weapons and equipment in a short period of time." The weapons Taiwan aims to buy with the money includes new cruise missiles and new warships, the ministry added. ($1 = 27.6330 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sam Holmes)    -REUETRS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesia in talks with WHO to become global vaccine hub
Indonesia court finds president negligent over pollution
50 killed in Yemen clashes
Taiwan plans $9b boost in arms spending
Duterte refutes ICC drug probe
China fully vaccinates over 1 billion people
Rescuers clean up debris after a 5.4 earthquake that killed three
Biden backs calls to China over Trump mental state


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft