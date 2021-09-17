Video
Friday, 17 September, 2021
Foreign News

Duterte refutes ICC drug probe

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MANILA, Sept 16: President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's probe into the Philippines' drug war, his lawyer said Thursday, after its judges found the crackdown could be a crime against humanity.
ICC judges authorised Wednesday a full-blown investigation into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.
Duterte "will not cooperate since first of all, the Philippines has left the Rome Statute, so the ICC no longer has jurisdiction over the country", chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo told local radio DZBB.
"The government will not let in any ICC member to collect information and evidence here in the Philippines. They will be barred entry."
Duterte pulled Manila out of the Hague-based court after it launched a preliminary probe, but the ICC said it had jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.    -AFP


