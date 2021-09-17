Biden backs calls to China over Trump mental state

WASHINGTON, Sept 16: Top US General Mark Milley held onto his job Wednesday after President Joe Biden rejected pressure to fire him for alleged "secret" phone calls to China amid concerns about then-president Donald Trump's mental state. "I have great confidence in General Milley," Biden said.

Republicans demanded Biden dismiss Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, accusing him of undermining civilian control of the military in the calls to his Beijing counterpart last October and January, as Trump refused to accept his election loss.

Milley insisted his calls to Chinese General Li Zuocheng, revealed Tuesday in excerpts from a new book by Washington Post investigative reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, were a normal part of his duties.

"His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability," Joint Chiefs spokesman Colonel Dave Butler said.

The book, "Peril," also says that on January 8, two days after Trump supporters ransacked the US Capital building, Milley told his staff that if a "rogue" Trump ordered a nuclear strike, that he would have to confirm it before it was carried out. -AFP









