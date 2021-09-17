Baradar among Time’s 100 most influentials

KABUL, Sept16: Amid the news of his romoured death, the Taliban co-founder and now deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, Abdul Ghani Baradar, has been named among the "100 Most Influential People" of 2021 by Time magazine.

Baradar's profile for Time's list, written by veteran journalist Ahmed Rashid, noted that he "is revered" among the Afghan Taliban as a founding member, "a charismatic military leader and a deeply pious figure".

It said that when the Taliban took over the Afghan capital in August, it was on the terms negotiated by Baradar, which included amnesties offered, the lack of bloodshed upon seizing power and contacts and visits with neighbouring states such as Pakistan and China.

"A quiet, secretive man who rarely gives public statements or interviews, Baradar nonetheless represents a more moderate current within the Taliban, the one that will be thrust into the limelight to win Western support and desperately needed financial aid. The question is whether the man who coaxed the Americans out of Afghanistan can sway his own movement," the profile said. Baradar was once a close friend of the movement's reclusive first leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, who gave him his nom de guerre, "Baradar" or "brother", according to Dawn. Following the fall of the Taliban government in 2001. -REUTERS









