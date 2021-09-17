Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Baradar among Time’s 100 most influentials

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

KABUL, Sept16: Amid the news of his romoured death, the Taliban co-founder and now deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, Abdul Ghani Baradar, has been named among the "100 Most Influential People" of 2021 by Time magazine.
Baradar's profile for Time's list, written by veteran journalist Ahmed Rashid, noted that he "is revered" among the Afghan Taliban as a founding member, "a charismatic military leader and a deeply pious figure".
It said that when the Taliban took over the Afghan capital in August, it was on the terms negotiated by Baradar, which included amnesties offered, the lack of bloodshed upon seizing power and contacts and visits with neighbouring states such as Pakistan and China.
"A quiet, secretive man who rarely gives public statements or interviews, Baradar nonetheless represents a more moderate current within the Taliban, the one that will be thrust into the limelight to win Western support and desperately needed financial aid. The question is whether the man who coaxed the Americans out of Afghanistan can sway his own movement," the profile said. Baradar was once a close friend of the movement's reclusive first leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, who gave him his nom de guerre, "Baradar" or "brother", according to Dawn. Following the fall of the Taliban government in 2001.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesia in talks with WHO to become global vaccine hub
Indonesia court finds president negligent over pollution
50 killed in Yemen clashes
Taiwan plans $9b boost in arms spending
Duterte refutes ICC drug probe
China fully vaccinates over 1 billion people
Rescuers clean up debris after a 5.4 earthquake that killed three
Biden backs calls to China over Trump mental state


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft