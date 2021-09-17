‘Fantasy’ to fix Afghan crisis

NEW YORK, Sept 16: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said any suggestion the world body can solve Afghanistan's problems is "a fantasy" and that its capacity to mediate for a more inclusive Taliban government is limited.

Asked in an interview with Reuters a month after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan from a Western-backed government whether he felt pressure to repair the country's plight, Guterres said: "I think there is an expectation that is unfounded" of UN influence as the main international organization still on the ground there.

The world has watched a number of countries send thousands of soldiers to Afghanistan and spend vast sums of money for 20 years since a US-led invasion ousted the Taliban for harboring al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The United States spent $1 trillion, only to see the Afghan government and military it supported collapse ahead of a full withdrawal of US and other foreign forces in August.

"To think - given that they have failed with all these resources to fix the problems of Afghanistan - that we can now, without those forces and money, solve the problems they couldn't solve for decades is a fantasy," Guterres said ahead of next week's annual UN gathering of world leaders in New York.

Meanwhile, a Russia-led security bloc said Thursday that it planned to hold large military drills in Tajikistan next month amid what it described as a deteriorating situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Moscow has moved to cement its position as a key player in the region after the United States' hasty retreat from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country. The general secretary of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said the group would hold several "large scale exercises" in the ex-Soviet state.

Tajikistan is the only country out of the six-member bloc led by Russia that shares a border with Afghanistan. The series of drills will include "our largest exercise this year," Zas said. -AFP





