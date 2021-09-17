Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 325

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 15. photo : AFP

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 15. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Sept16: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying four space tourists blasted off Wednesday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the first mission to orbit the globe with an all-civilian crew.
A huge fireball illuminated the sky as the rocket's nine engines began to pull away from Earth at 8:02 pm (0002 GMT Thursday).
Around 12 minutes later, the Dragon capsule separated from the rocket's send stage as the crew entered orbit, while the re-usable first stage made its way back to Earth for a vertical landing on a sea barge.
"A few have gone before and many are about to follow," said Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old billionaire who chartered the flight.
The spaceship's trajectory will take it to an altitude of 357 miles (575 kilometers), which is deeper into space than the International Space Station (ISS).
After spending three days spinning around planet Earth, the four-person crew, all Americans, will splash down off the Florida coast.
NASA's commercial crew program was founded in 2011.
SpaceX, founded by billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk, hasn't disclosed what the trip cost Isaacman -- but the price tag runs into the tens of millions of dollars.
Inspiration4's crew leader is a high school dropout who went on to found Shift4 Payments, which provides payment processing services. He is also a keen aviator.  
His three crewmates were selected through a competition, and their stories have been followed in a Netflix documentary.
Hayley Arceneaux, a pediatric cancer survivor, is a 29-year-old physician assistant. She is the youngest American to go into orbit and the first person with a prosthesis, on a part of her femur.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesia in talks with WHO to become global vaccine hub
Indonesia court finds president negligent over pollution
50 killed in Yemen clashes
Taiwan plans $9b boost in arms spending
Duterte refutes ICC drug probe
China fully vaccinates over 1 billion people
Rescuers clean up debris after a 5.4 earthquake that killed three
Biden backs calls to China over Trump mental state


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft