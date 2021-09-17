

A white tiger cub born at Ctg Zoo

Curator of the Chittagong Zoo Dr Shahadat Hossain Shuvo confirmed the matter and said, white tiger cub was born on Wednesday (September 15).

According to the zoo authorities, a rare species of white tiger was born at the Chittagong Zoo last year.

'The newborn white tiger is not getting milk from his mother, so he is initially being made to drink goat's milk in the curator's office.' said Dr shuvo.

Earlier, curator Dr Shuvo raised another tiger cub named Joe Biden for more than 6 months. Now the new born white tiger cub will be Take care by Dr. Shuvo himself for the next 6 months. Now this tiger cub is drinking about 500 mg of goat's milk a day.

Set up on February 28, 1989, the zoo is located in a six-acre of hilly terrain in the city's Foy's Lake area.

Run by Chittagong district administration, the zoo now houses more than 360 animals of 67 species. Of them, 34 species are of birds while the rest species are of reptiles and other mammals.





