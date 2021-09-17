RpMP celebrates third founding anniv

RANGPUR, Sept 16: Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) celebrated its third founding anniversary with limited scale programmes at its Detective Branch office on Thursday in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the journey of RpMP through a video conferencing from Dhaka on September 16, 2018.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Alim Mahmud with invited guests began the celebrations with cutting a cake followed by unveiling the cover of a book containing huge activities, successes and achievements of RpMP in the last three years.

The book contained descriptions on the mammoth successes already achieved by RpMP during its three-year journey improving law and order and curbing all sorts of crimes and arresting notorious criminals to ensure safety and peace in the metropolis.

Apart from some rare images of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the War of Liberation, an archive of information and stills of various incidents including the formation of RpMP and Bangladesh Police was inaugurated.

The RpMP Commissioner presided over the function participated by invited guests, high ranking officials, freedom fighters, civil society members, professionals and local elite.








