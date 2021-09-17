Man City hit Leipzig for six



Manchester City's Dutch defender Nathan Ake (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League 1st round Group A football match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 15, 2021. photo: AFP

Grealish admits the lure of playing on the Champions League stage convinced him to leave his boyhood club Aston Villa to join City in a club record £100 million ($138 million) move in the close-season.

The England winger made the most of his first taste of the tournament's bright lights with a brilliant solo effort in the second half at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish also set up City's first goal for Nathan Ake with a pin-point corner.

While City were snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portugal superstar opted to join Manchester United, Pep Guardiola believes Grealish is more than ample compensation and this influential display underlined why.

"I loved it. The past few weeks, I couldn't wait for this game," Grealish said.

"I've actually played in the Champions League now and it was amazing - the music and everything - and the game just topped it all off.

"When I'm in that position, running into the area I'd back myself one-on-one against anyone and it paid off. It was a great night."

Nordi Mukiele's own goal had doubled City's lead before Nkunku got one back on a memorable personal evening for the French winger.

Riyad Mahrez's penalty made it 3-1 and Nkunku netted again before Grealish's moment of magic.

Nkunku's third was followed by Joao Cancelo's rocket and a red card for Leipzig's former City defender Angelino.

Gabriel Jesus rounded off the goal-spree as City celebrated Guardiola's 300th game in charge in fitting style.

There was more good news for Guardiola as Kevin De Bruyne impressed in his first game back from the ankle injury which had sidelined him since August 15.

Guardiola insists that last season's Champions League final defeat against Chelsea will serve as the "motor" driving City's challenge this term and they wasted little time seizing pole position in Group A.

"Leipzig never give up. They play all or nothing," Guardiola said. "We scored a few minutes after they scored and it helped us a lot." -AFP



MANCHESTER, SEPT 16: Jack Grealish scored a superb first Champions League goal as Manchester City survived Christopher Nkunku's hat-trick to beat RB Leipzig 6-3 in a pulsating Group A opener on Wednesday.Grealish admits the lure of playing on the Champions League stage convinced him to leave his boyhood club Aston Villa to join City in a club record £100 million ($138 million) move in the close-season.The England winger made the most of his first taste of the tournament's bright lights with a brilliant solo effort in the second half at the Etihad Stadium.Grealish also set up City's first goal for Nathan Ake with a pin-point corner.While City were snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portugal superstar opted to join Manchester United, Pep Guardiola believes Grealish is more than ample compensation and this influential display underlined why."I loved it. The past few weeks, I couldn't wait for this game," Grealish said."I've actually played in the Champions League now and it was amazing - the music and everything - and the game just topped it all off."When I'm in that position, running into the area I'd back myself one-on-one against anyone and it paid off. It was a great night."Nordi Mukiele's own goal had doubled City's lead before Nkunku got one back on a memorable personal evening for the French winger.Riyad Mahrez's penalty made it 3-1 and Nkunku netted again before Grealish's moment of magic.Nkunku's third was followed by Joao Cancelo's rocket and a red card for Leipzig's former City defender Angelino.Gabriel Jesus rounded off the goal-spree as City celebrated Guardiola's 300th game in charge in fitting style.There was more good news for Guardiola as Kevin De Bruyne impressed in his first game back from the ankle injury which had sidelined him since August 15.Guardiola insists that last season's Champions League final defeat against Chelsea will serve as the "motor" driving City's challenge this term and they wasted little time seizing pole position in Group A."Leipzig never give up. They play all or nothing," Guardiola said. "We scored a few minutes after they scored and it helped us a lot." -AFP