Friday, 17 September, 2021
Atletico given late scare by Porto

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MADRID, SEPT 16: Antoine Griezmann was whistled by Atletico Madrid fans on his return to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday as his team were fortunate to escape with a 0-0 draw with Porto in the Champions League.
Griezmann was left out of the starting line-up by Diego Simeone and was then whistled by a large section of Atleti fans when he came on in the second half. Many were also eager to show their support for the Frenchman, who has re-signed on loan from Barcelona.
Simeone defended the striker after the game.
"Some people want to be morbid and make a drama out of bringing back an extraordinary player like Griezmann," he said. "Hopefully he gets better and he responds to all the people who are criticising him."
Atletico were lucky to take a point from a compelling but cagey contest in Group B after Porto's Mehdi Taremi capitalised on a poor back-pass from Renan Lodi late on, only for the goal to be ruled out for the slightest of handballs.    -AFP


