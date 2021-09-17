Orthopaedic surgeon consulted for Lahiru Madhushanka's injury

Sri Lanka's 29-year-old all rounder who is likely to miss the upcoming T-20I World Cup due to the injury needs no surgery, it is learnt.

According to highly placed sources, the player was examined by an orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Vasantha Perera at Nawaloka Hospital on Wednesday.

"The doctor saw the team physio's report and his clavicle bone fracture is likely to be healed within three weeks. He can slowly start practising after that".

Playing his third T20 International, Lahiru hurt himself while making a diving stop in the outfield. He landed hard on his left shoulder and was seen reaching for it in discomfort immediately.

In the meantime, Kusal Perera who has a hamstring injury is still not out of the World Cup squad. "We are still optimistic. Most probably he will continue to be in the squad", one of the sources, monitoring his injury, said.

"Yes, he is prone to a hamstring injury. Previous injury of this nature is the biggest factor to have been happening time and again".











