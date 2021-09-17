Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

NZ plan for Bangladesh, Netherlands, SA in 2022

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Bangladesh, Netherlands and South Africa's men's teams are set to visit New Zealand in the 2021-22 season, having secured spots in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facilities, which are mandatory for people flying into the country. The list released on September 15, on the New Zealand government's MIQ website, also includes the contingent for the Women's ODI World Cup, but the India men's team does not feature.
This would mean the three ODIs slated between New Zealand and India in March 2022 will need to be postponed. Stuff.co.nz reported that the India series will likely be played in late 2022 instead.
According to the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP), Bangladesh were to play two Tests and three T20Is in New Zealand in December-January. The visiting contingent has been allocated space for 35 people, from early December, in MIQ.
Netherlands were scheduled to play three ODIs in January-February as per the FTP; they have granted MIQ space in March for a group of 35.
South Africa were slotted to play two Tests and three T20Is in February-March, and they've got a slot for 35 people from early February.
The Women's World Cup, which begins on March 4, has been granted space for 181 people on "various dates January-February 2022".
MIQ dates will be significantly ahead of when the series will be played out, given people have two weeks of managed isolation and more time quarantine if they test positive.
The New Zealand men's players and staff who will be touring Pakistan, going to the IPL in the UAE, the T20 World Cup in the UAE, and/or touring India later this year have also been granted spots in MIQ: a total of 77 between October and early December.
The team is also slotted to tour Australia in late January to play a handful of limited-overs fixtures rescheduled during the pandemic. No MIQ slots have been allocated for the New Zealand team on return, likely meaning these games will go ahead only if a trans-Tasman travel bubble is set up between the two countries.    -Cricinfo


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool spoil Milan's Champions League return in five-goal thriller
Man City hit Leipzig for six
Atletico given late scare by Porto
Messi makes first start but PSG held by Club Brugge
Rodrygo punishes wasteful Inter with late winner for Real
Orthopaedic surgeon consulted for Lahiru Madhushanka's injury
NZ plan for Bangladesh, Netherlands, SA in 2022
Bashundhara face Sk Russel today


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft