Bashundhara face Sk Russel today

Holders Bashundhara Kings face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football scheduled to be held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 4 pm.

Bashundhara dominated the league table with 61 points from 22 matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra stand at seventh position in the league table with 36 points from 23 outings

Bashundhara will play their last match of the league against Dhaka Abahani Limited on Monday (Sept 20) at the same venue.

Earlier in the first round of the league, Bashundhara Kings blanked Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 4-0 goals held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. -BSS





