BPL set to begin first week of January next year

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2021-22 season set to begin in the first week of January next year.

The decision has been taken at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive committee's adjourn meeting held at BFF Bhaban's conference room today. Presided by the BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, the meeting also decided hold the BFF's annual general meeting by October 30.

The meeting decided to start the new football season with Independence Cup in the last week of November. The Independence Cup will be followed by Federation Cup football.

The meeting also decided to form a three-member committee about changing the constitution of BFF in accordance with the FIFA guideline. The committee will complete the necessary works with FIFA.

The meeting also decided to organize two football leagues instead of three leagues under Dhaka Metropolis League Committee. -BSS





