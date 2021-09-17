Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BPL set to begin first week of January next year

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2021-22 season set to begin in the first week of January next year.
The decision has been taken at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive committee's adjourn meeting held at BFF Bhaban's conference room today. Presided by the BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, the meeting also decided hold the BFF's annual general meeting by October 30.
The meeting decided to start the new football season with Independence Cup in the last week of November. The Independence Cup will be followed by Federation Cup football.
The meeting also decided to form a three-member committee about changing the constitution of BFF in accordance with the FIFA guideline. The committee will complete the necessary works with FIFA.
The meeting also decided to organize two football leagues instead of three leagues under Dhaka Metropolis League Committee.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool spoil Milan's Champions League return in five-goal thriller
Man City hit Leipzig for six
Atletico given late scare by Porto
Messi makes first start but PSG held by Club Brugge
Rodrygo punishes wasteful Inter with late winner for Real
Orthopaedic surgeon consulted for Lahiru Madhushanka's injury
NZ plan for Bangladesh, Netherlands, SA in 2022
Bashundhara face Sk Russel today


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft