

BCB election likely to be held in first week of October

Nazmul Hasan Papon's second term as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president will end this month. According to the constitution of the BCB, elections must be held within 45 working days of the expiration of the term.

However, the BCB wants to hand over the responsibility to the new committee before the T20 World Cup, which will start on October 17. Therefore, the board wants to hold elections in the first week of October.

"It is expected that the elections will be held in the first week of the next month. That is what is being tried. Since many people will go to the World Cup to watch the game, it is expected that the election will be held before that," Jalal Younus, director of the board and chairman of the media committee said here today.

At the last board meeting, a five-member Election Commission was formed for conducting the BCB Board of Directors' Election 2021. The commission will be headed by M Farhad Hussain, FCA, former President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

The other four election commissioners are-- Omar Faruque, ndc, former Joint Secretary of the Bangladesh Government, Barrister Muddasir Hossain, Legal Advisor BCB, Ekramul Hoque, Advocate Bangladesh Supreme Court, Former Deputy Attorney General for Bangladesh and Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO BCB.

It is learnt that the Election Commission will start the election activities from next week. They will finalize the date of election after a discussion amongst them. Then they will announce the election schedule. The voter list will be finalized step by step.

"The election commission will sit in a meeting very soon, then the date will be fixed," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in this regard.

"Election is expected to take place in the first week of next month. When the schedule will be announced, it will be decided at the meeting of the Election Commission. The board will finalize the list of councilors and then give it to the Election Commission," he added.

Nazmul Hasan Papon took over as BCB president in October 2012 after being nominated by the government. He became the first elected president of BCB during the 2013 elections. In the 2017 election, he became the president of the board again without any contest. The committee headed by him is coming to an end in September.

At the end of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 26, the BCB president said that this year's election will be a surprise. He then said the same thing at the end of their last board meeting on September 1.

"A lot will come that has never happened before. The chances of variation in the election are the highest and will come. However, I am not announcing it today. You will know and see the change when the election commission starts work," he said. -BSS





The BCB Board of Directors' Election 2021 is likely to be held in the first week of November.Nazmul Hasan Papon's second term as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president will end this month. According to the constitution of the BCB, elections must be held within 45 working days of the expiration of the term.However, the BCB wants to hand over the responsibility to the new committee before the T20 World Cup, which will start on October 17. Therefore, the board wants to hold elections in the first week of October."It is expected that the elections will be held in the first week of the next month. That is what is being tried. Since many people will go to the World Cup to watch the game, it is expected that the election will be held before that," Jalal Younus, director of the board and chairman of the media committee said here today.At the last board meeting, a five-member Election Commission was formed for conducting the BCB Board of Directors' Election 2021. The commission will be headed by M Farhad Hussain, FCA, former President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).The other four election commissioners are-- Omar Faruque, ndc, former Joint Secretary of the Bangladesh Government, Barrister Muddasir Hossain, Legal Advisor BCB, Ekramul Hoque, Advocate Bangladesh Supreme Court, Former Deputy Attorney General for Bangladesh and Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO BCB.It is learnt that the Election Commission will start the election activities from next week. They will finalize the date of election after a discussion amongst them. Then they will announce the election schedule. The voter list will be finalized step by step."The election commission will sit in a meeting very soon, then the date will be fixed," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in this regard."Election is expected to take place in the first week of next month. When the schedule will be announced, it will be decided at the meeting of the Election Commission. The board will finalize the list of councilors and then give it to the Election Commission," he added.Nazmul Hasan Papon took over as BCB president in October 2012 after being nominated by the government. He became the first elected president of BCB during the 2013 elections. In the 2017 election, he became the president of the board again without any contest. The committee headed by him is coming to an end in September.At the end of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 26, the BCB president said that this year's election will be a surprise. He then said the same thing at the end of their last board meeting on September 1."A lot will come that has never happened before. The chances of variation in the election are the highest and will come. However, I am not announcing it today. You will know and see the change when the election commission starts work," he said. -BSS