Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

New York says UNGA delegates must be vaccinated, angering Russia

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

NEW YORK, Sept 16: All leaders and diplomats attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week will have to provide proof of vaccination, the city government said Wednesday, sparking anger from Russia.
Delegates must be vaccinated to enter the debate hall, the mayor's office told the assembly president in a letter dated September 9, but Moscow queried whether New York had the authority to enforce the mandate.
Attendees must also be vaccinated if they want to eat or exercise indoors, the letter added.
More than one hundred leaders including US President Joe Biden, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have announced they plan to attend in person.
Others will make an address via videolink. Bolsonaro, who had the virus last year, has said he would be the "last Brazilian" to get vaccinated.
His office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from AFP regarding the New York announcement.
New York began enforcing a vaccine mandate on Monday, requiring proof of at least one shot for many indoor activities, including restaurants and entertainment venues.
The letter signed by New York City's health commissioner and confirmed by his spokesman said the UN debate hall was classified as a "convention center," meaning all attendees must be vaccinated.
"They must also show proof of vaccination prior to dining, drinking or exercising indoors on the UN campus, and in order to partake in all of New York City's wonderful entertainment, dining and fitness activities," he said.
'Clearly discriminatory measure' But Russia's ambassador requested an urgent meeting of the General Assembly to discuss the move.
Vassily Nebenzia wrote to assembly president Abdulla Shahid Wednesday saying he had been "very much surprised and disappointed" by a letter Shahid wrote to members in which he supported the proof of vaccination requirement.
"We strongly object that only people with a proof of vaccination should be admitted to the GA hall," Nebenzia wrote in the letter seen by AFP.
He described it as "a clearly discriminatory measure," adding that preventing delegates to access the hall was a "clear violation of the UN charter."
New York accepts all vaccines that have been approved by either the World Health Organization or America's federal Food and Drug Administration.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serious dust pollution causes nuisance for the locals
Humans made clothes 120,000 years ago
New York says UNGA delegates must be vaccinated, angering Russia
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a press conference
HC entrusts lawyers to find amicable settlement over custody of 2 daughters
Ctg Bar to take legal action against DC
Prosecution submits arguments for the second day
Process to extend Khaleda’s conditional release underway: Home Minister


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft