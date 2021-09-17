HC entrusts lawyers to find amicable settlement over custody of 2 daughters

The High Court (HC) on Thursday entrusted the lawyers of the Japanese woman Nakano Eriko and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-American Sharif Imran with the task of reaching an amicable settlement over the custody of their two daughters.

Sharif Imran's lawyer Rokanuddin Mahmud and Eriko Nakano's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir have been asked to meet and discuss for an agreeable solution to the issue through mutual understanding.

Fixing September 28 for further hearing on the matter, the HC also asked the parents to stay with their children at Gulshan's house every alternate day.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came with the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Nakano Eriko, seeking custody of her two daughters.

Earlier, On August 31, the same HC bench allowed parents to stay for the next 15-days in a rented house at Gulshan along with their two daughters.

The HC ordered the Deputy Director of the Social Service Department to supervise the matter during those 15 days while Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would ensure their safety.

According to the writ petition, Sharif Imran, 58, and Nakano Eriko, 46, got married on July 11 in 2008 under the Japanese law.

They had three daughters in their 12-year married life in Tokyo until Sharif filed for divorce on January 18 this year. He did not appear before the court on the scheduled dates of the hearing.

Sharif wanted to keep his daughters with him but Eriko did not agree. At one stage, Sharif took his two daughters in his custody while they were returning from school.

Sharif appealed for his daughters' passports through his lawyer on January 25 but was rejected by Eriko.

On January 28, Eriko filed a case with the family court in Tokyo seeking its directive on Sharif to return her daughters.

Later, on February 9 Sharif acquired the passports of his daughters and returned to Bangladesh on February 21.

