Ctg Bar to take legal action against DC

CHATTOGRAM Sept 16: The Chattogram Bar Association has decided to take legal action against the incumbent Deputy Commissioner for what they said false and objectionable statement regarding lawyers in a confidential report.

The speakers at a meeting of the Bar Association commented that the present DC of Chattogram in a confidential report mentioned several defamatory statements regarding the Bar Association and the lawyers.

Presided over by Advocate Enamul Huq, President of Chattogram Bar Association, the meeting was addressed by over a dozen of former Presidents and General Secretaries of the Association.

The speakers in the meeting vehemently condemned the activities of the present district administration 'against the lawyers and the Association'.

AHM Ziauddin, General Secretary of Chattogram Bar Association, told the Daily Observer, "We will go for legal actions against the present DC for defamation of the lawyers. If possible we shall file case against him."

Ziauddin said that the existing DC had done such objectionable acts to defame the lawyers.

He said, the DC mentioned all the false information regarding the constructions of lawyers' building.

Former President of Chattogram Bar Association Advocate Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury proposed formation of an inquiry committee with the representatives of Judiciary, Law Ministry and LGRD Ministry with Bar Association members to investigate what they said false statements of the DC.

He also condemned the statements of the DC regarding lawyers.

"The statements said that the Association rented Bar Library rooms to students, lawyers used it as residences etc. It is false and untrue as well as objectionable," Iftekhar Saimul said.

Former President of Chattogram Bar Advocate Ibrahim Hussain Chowdhury Babul also told the Daily Observer that the comments of the DC in the report were objectionable and untrue.

Mominur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer, "We are public servants. So we will carry out the directives of the government. I shall not take any step myself, it will be from the government directives."

Regarding the confidential report presented to the Prime Minister's Office, Mominur Rahman said, "I personally did not send such a report. I am not involved with the report. Somebody of the government may have prepared such a confidential report."

"So, I am not liable for this report," the DC said.

It may be mentioned that over 350 structures including the a few lawyers' buildings pose risk in the century-old Court Building premises popularly known as Fairy Hill.

The Cabinet Division placed a proposal to the Prime Minister regarding the illegal structures at the Court Building site which was accepted by her recently.

As a result, nearly 350 illegal structures will be demolished as per directives of the Prime Minister. Among the 350 structures, five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association were included that housed more than 2500 lawyers.

The dispute between the lawyers and the district administration ensued with the notification of the Chattogram Bar Association over the construction of two more buildings in the Court Building site to house over 600 lawyers.

But the district administration opposed it, which resulted in an unwanted dispute. With the publishing of the Bar Association notification, the district administration asked a total of 14 service organisations of the city including WASA, PDB, Karnaphuli gas, CDA etc. not to cooperate with the lawyers' move to build any more structure in the Court Building site.

Under the present circumstances, Prime Minister's Chief secretary Ahmed Kaikaus with an eight-member team will visit the Court Building site on September 23.

It may be mentioned that the Chattogram Court Building areas house the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner offices and 71 other courts and nearly other structures including shops, five buildings of lawyers, etc.

