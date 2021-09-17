Prosecution submits arguments for the second day

State lawyer continued arguments for the second consecutive day in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.

Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -1 fixed Monday for the presentation of the rest of the prosecution arguments.

On behalf of the State, Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan on Thursday submitted arguments in the sensational murder case. On Tuesday 22 accused in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case claimed innocence before the trial court. During Thursday's hearing, 22 accused, now behind bars, were produced before the Tribunal.









