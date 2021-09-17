Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

C-19 Vaccination

UGC launches weblink for univ students registration

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 312
Staff Correspondent

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a weblink to bring students of the country's universities under the Covid-19 vaccination programme. Students who do not have national identity card can register using this link (https://univac.ugc.gov.bd) through birth registration certificate, said a UGC press release on Thursday.
However, as of Thursday, the site was under construction. The press release said students who have not yet registered for the vaccine will have to register by September 27. Those who do not have a birth registration certificate need to collect it quickly. In this regard, the UGC has requested the authorities concerned to issue birth registration certificates to the students on priority basis.
"The aim of the Commission is to bring all the teachers, staff and students of the country's universities under vaccination by September 30. They can register using the web link. Students who have national identity card can also use this link to register by connecting to the security app," UGC member Prof Sajjad Hossain said.
"After receiving the registration information of the students, the UGC will request the health department to take necessary action," he said.
Once the registration is completed, the universities will be able to open, which is subject to the decision of the Academic Council and the Syndicate, the Ministry of Education said earlier.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serious dust pollution causes nuisance for the locals
Humans made clothes 120,000 years ago
New York says UNGA delegates must be vaccinated, angering Russia
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a press conference
HC entrusts lawyers to find amicable settlement over custody of 2 daughters
Ctg Bar to take legal action against DC
Prosecution submits arguments for the second day
Process to extend Khaleda’s conditional release underway: Home Minister


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft