UGC launches weblink for univ students registration

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a weblink to bring students of the country's universities under the Covid-19 vaccination programme. Students who do not have national identity card can register using this link (https://univac.ugc.gov.bd) through birth registration certificate, said a UGC press release on Thursday.

However, as of Thursday, the site was under construction. The press release said students who have not yet registered for the vaccine will have to register by September 27. Those who do not have a birth registration certificate need to collect it quickly. In this regard, the UGC has requested the authorities concerned to issue birth registration certificates to the students on priority basis.

"The aim of the Commission is to bring all the teachers, staff and students of the country's universities under vaccination by September 30. They can register using the web link. Students who have national identity card can also use this link to register by connecting to the security app," UGC member Prof Sajjad Hossain said.

"After receiving the registration information of the students, the UGC will request the health department to take necessary action," he said.

Once the registration is completed, the universities will be able to open, which is subject to the decision of the Academic Council and the Syndicate, the Ministry of Education said earlier.






