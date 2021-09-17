Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Titas to overhaul ageing accident-prone pipelines in capital

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company is going to take up a massive project to overhaul its age-old gas pipelines in Dhaka metropolitan city to make the flow more smooth and minimize risks of accidents.
Official sources said the plan for changing the ageing pipelines came to be regarded as the core needs amid a series of recent explosions and fire accidents blamed on faulty and leaking lines.
When a huge explosion killed at least six people and injured several others in Moghbazar in last June, fire service officials suspected leakage in Titas gas line as the cause.
Leakage in Titas pipeline at a mosque in Fatullah led to the explosions in six air conditioners leaving at least 27 people killed and over a dozen injured during Friday prayers in 2020, in one of country's worst gas explosions.
These tragic incidents apart, the issue of the leakage in pipelines also came to the attention of the authorities when Titas Gas started installing pre-paid meters in parts of the city. Titas officials said their teams found huge leakages in pipelines in both customers' end as well as utility end when they worked for pre-paid gas meters in recent years.
Admitting the issue, a top official of Titas Gas said that they are now working on the ministry's instructions to overhaul the pipelines. According to official sources, initially a plan was earlier submitted to the energy and mineral resources division of the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources for approval. But it was reverted to the Titas Gas authority with some observations and suggestions to accommodate those in the plan, said a senior official of energy and mineral resources division.
 "We've sent back the relevant file with some observations and suggestions to follow those in their plan to make it more effective", he told UNB preferring anonymity as he was not authorized to speak on the issue.
Titas Gas general manager (planning and development) Shafiqul Islam, who is dealing with the plan, informed that the organisation's current plan is to conduct a techno-economic feasibility study first and then prepare a design based on its report to implement the proposed pipeline replacement project.  "Preparing a geographic information system (GIS) mapping is also part of the plan", he added.
He said the Titas Gas authority is now in a process to appoint a consultant to conduct the study.
Official sources said as per the plan the Titas Gas will replace the aged-old pipeline in 60 administrative zones, out of total 139 zones across its command area.
The proposed area is mainly located in the Dhaka metropolitan city although Titas has a vast network elsewhere including in Narayanganj, Savar, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Mymensing and Norsingdi. Officials said the pipeline replacement project will be implemented by the Titas' own funds.
However, the financial involvement in the project is yet to be determined as this will depend on the report of the techno-economic feasibility study and on the basis of the next design.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reallocation of transfer to poorest can bring down poverty to 12pc: WB
Titas to overhaul ageing accident-prone pipelines in capital
StanChart to set up oxygen plants in 3 BD hospitals
SCB 8th board meeting held
Central Shariah Board wins international award
DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers
Padma Bank holds its 79th board meeting
Mercantile Bank will remain closed for five days


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft