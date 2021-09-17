Video
StanChart to set up oxygen plants in 3 BD hospitals

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) is partnering with Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital, TMSS and United Trust to ensure reliable supply of life-saving oxygen at charitable hospitals run by these organisations in Chattogram, Jamalpur and Bogra respectively.
Under the partnership, StanChart has donated three Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plants, enabling hospitals run by partner organisations to become self-sufficient with dedicated oxygen supply. The total installed capacity of these plants will exceed 1347 liters/minute.
StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Never before have we felt the value of oxygen as keenly as we do today, as we come face-to-face with the stark realities of COVID-19 The responsibility lies with each one of us to remain vigilant - together we will emerge from this stronger and more resilient than ever before."
Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital President (Acting) S M Morshed Hossain said: "The whole world is going through a severe COVID-19 pandemic and Bangladesh is no exception, with the surge of the infection every human life is at stake. The mainstay of management of COVID-19 patients is oxygen for those who are admitted in hospitals We respect and acknowledge this great gesture by Standard Chartered for the cause of humanity."
TMSS Founder Executive Director Professor Dr Hosne-Ara Begum said:  "We got the opportunity to provide optimal health care services to the COVID-19 patients with uninterrupted oxygen supply through the oxygen generator plant donated by Standard Chartered Bank. We, TMSS, highly appreciate such effort being rendered by Standard Chartered Bank."
United Trust Executive Director Brig Gen AJM Fazlur Rahman (Retd) said: "For the people of far-flung districts of our country, it is inevitable to come all the way to Dhaka to get the quality healthcare services. United Trust, thereby, welcomed Standard Chartered Bangladesh in their noble bid to set up an Oxygen Plant for MA Rashid Hospital in Jamalpur, one of the remotest districts of our country; an excellent endeavour that needs special appreciation."
The Bank's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of the Covid-19 challenge saw the bank secure 25 major international awards in the past year. The bank was also recognised as the international bank with the highest CSR spend in 2020 by Bangladesh Bank. The bank also received many other accolades as Best CSR Bank as well. For 2021, StanChart has announced a BDT 135 Million (USD 1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan that supports healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long-term growth.
Throughout the challenges faced during the pandemic, Standard Chartered has made it its mission to stand beside communities across Bangladesh.  To enable longer-term recovery through skills development and workforce reintegration, we are working with UCEP Bangladesh & BRAC in reaching economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.






