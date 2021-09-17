SCB 8th board meeting held

Video
Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Business Desk

The 8th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) for the term 2020 and 2021 held recently in its own office's conference room, at Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the Chairmanship of Md. Rezaul Karim, says a press release.
The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting, accounts statement and new membership. In addition, the meeting formed an Election Board and Election Appellate Board for conducting the election of SCB Board of Directors for the term 2022 and 2023 and fixed date, time and place of the election.
At the meeting, it was discussed that exports were being hampered due to shortage of containers at the port in the current situation and traders were facing losses due to sudden increase in ocean freight charges for export by ship owners. The meeting expressed deep concern over the matter and demanded immediate fixation of ocean freight by concerned authorities at reasonable rates.
Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman Md. Munir Hossain     and Directors : Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, Kamran Uddin, A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon), Md. Nurussafa Babu, Ziaul Islam, Ganesh Chandra Saha and Ataur Rahman Khan also attended the Board meeting.


