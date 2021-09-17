Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Central Shariah Board wins international award

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) has got 'Islamic Finance Advocacy Award-2021' from London-based Global Islamic Finance Awards on Tuesday.
The award was given in the 11th GIFA Award giving Ceremony held virtually in London. Prof. Humayun Dar, Ph.D. Chairman of the GIFA gave the welcome speech. A brief introduction to Central Shariah Board and its activities were presented in the ceremony, says a press release.
The persons who contributed to get the award include board's current Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Executive Committee Chairman, Fiqh Committee Chairman, Secretary General, board's all members and all member institutions.
On the other hand, the institutions who contributed to get the award and jointly works with CSBIB include Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Bahrain-based AAOIFI and Malaysia-based ISRA. This Global recognition is both prestigious and inspiring for Central Shariah Board.
More than 70 institutions and persons around the world were given awards in the ceremony. Over 1 million people enjoyed the ceremony through various platforms.
It is mentionable that GIFA has been giving this award to Islamic banks, institutions and persons offering Islamic insurance and financial services all over the world since 2011.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reallocation of transfer to poorest can bring down poverty to 12pc: WB
Titas to overhaul ageing accident-prone pipelines in capital
StanChart to set up oxygen plants in 3 BD hospitals
SCB 8th board meeting held
Central Shariah Board wins international award
DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers
Padma Bank holds its 79th board meeting
Mercantile Bank will remain closed for five days


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft