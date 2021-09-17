Central Shariah Board wins international award

Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) has got 'Islamic Finance Advocacy Award-2021' from London-based Global Islamic Finance Awards on Tuesday.

The award was given in the 11th GIFA Award giving Ceremony held virtually in London. Prof. Humayun Dar, Ph.D. Chairman of the GIFA gave the welcome speech. A brief introduction to Central Shariah Board and its activities were presented in the ceremony, says a press release.

The persons who contributed to get the award include board's current Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Executive Committee Chairman, Fiqh Committee Chairman, Secretary General, board's all members and all member institutions.

On the other hand, the institutions who contributed to get the award and jointly works with CSBIB include Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Bahrain-based AAOIFI and Malaysia-based ISRA. This Global recognition is both prestigious and inspiring for Central Shariah Board.

More than 70 institutions and persons around the world were given awards in the ceremony. Over 1 million people enjoyed the ceremony through various platforms.

It is mentionable that GIFA has been giving this award to Islamic banks, institutions and persons offering Islamic insurance and financial services all over the world since 2011.





