

DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers

NBR gave special honor to Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) as one of the top Tax Payers for the year 2020-2021 in banking category securing top position among the conventional Banks. Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank handed over the Certificate of Honor as the Chief Guest to Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Directorand CEO of Dutch-Bangla Bank recently, says a press release.Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) organised the programme.Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Munim, Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division and Chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Alamgir Hossain, Member (Tax Policy) (Grade-1) and Mohammad Golam Nabi, Member (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management)(Grade-1) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) were present as special guests on the occasionMd. Iqbal Hossain, Tax Commissioner, Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU), NBR presided over the program.