Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Business Desk

DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers

DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers

NBR gave special honor to Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) as one of the top Tax Payers for the year 2020-2021 in banking category securing top position among the conventional Banks.  Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank handed over the Certificate of Honor as the Chief Guest to Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Directorand CEO of Dutch-Bangla Bank recently, says a press release.
 Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) organised the programme.
Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Munim, Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division and Chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Alamgir Hossain, Member (Tax Policy) (Grade-1) and Mohammad Golam Nabi, Member (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management)(Grade-1) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) were present as special guests on the occasion
Md. Iqbal Hossain, Tax Commissioner, Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU), NBR presided over the program.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reallocation of transfer to poorest can bring down poverty to 12pc: WB
Titas to overhaul ageing accident-prone pipelines in capital
StanChart to set up oxygen plants in 3 BD hospitals
SCB 8th board meeting held
Central Shariah Board wins international award
DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers
Padma Bank holds its 79th board meeting
Mercantile Bank will remain closed for five days


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft