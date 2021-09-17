

Padma Bank holds its 79th board meeting

The 79th board of directors' meeting of Padma Bank Limited was held on recently through a virtual platform, says a press release.The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of the bank from its Gulshan head office.Vice-Chairman Dr Hasan Taher Imam, Director Managing Director and CEO of Sonali Bank Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Managing Director and CEO of Janata Bank Md Abdus Salam Azad (FF), Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Managing Director of ICB Md Abul Hossain, Md. Abu Kaiser, FCA, Tamim Marzan Huda also present at the meeting. Md Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank, Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Padma Bank were present at the meeting among others.