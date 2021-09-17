Mercantile Bank will remain closed for five days

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) will remain closed for five days from 1 October to 5 October for upgradation of its core banking software system.

In this regard Bangladesh Bank's (BB) Department of Off-site Supervision has issued the closure notice to concern departments and also has given necessary directions on Thursday.

The central bank in its direction said all banking activities of the MBL will remain temporarily suspended for five days for facilitating upgradation work.

The BB has issued the directives as per Bank Company Act, 1991, clause 45 as the MBL has applied for permission in this respect.





