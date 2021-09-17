

Grameenphone launches GP Accelerator 3.0

The "GP Accelerator" journey started back in 2015, intending to work closely with the startups, developers, and innovators, enabling them with the resources they need to build, grow, and exceed their possibilities, says a press release.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the virtual launching event as the Chief Guest along with the presence of GP CEO Yasir Azman. Earlier this year, a partnership deal had been signed between GP and the three pioneering startup ecosystems shapers of Bangladesh - BetterStories Ltd., LightCastle Partners, and Upskill - to deliver GP Accelerator 3.0 as a programme that supports the "global-first" Bangladeshi startups born through COVID. GP, the tech-service-leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, along with three leading ecosystem shapers of the country, teamed up to run the twelve-month program with the vision to connect the nation in search of the best homegrown startups and boost their potential with best-fitting resources following the industry needs. During his speech Palak said, "I have been a part of the Grameenphone Accelerator journey since its inception. Six years have passed since then and it feels inspiring to see that Grameenphone has been continuing to live up to its commitment of shaping the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh.

"I am aware that six batches have received training through the GP Accelerator program so far. All of them are contributing to the development of the country and the ecosystem from their respective places. I strongly believe that this program will enable the potential youth of this country to continue to gain the knowledge and support they need to build innovative startups and establish them commercially in the days to come."

"Our ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy encouraged the youth to not imitate, but rather innovate. GP Accelerator also has the same message and is continuing to play its part to groom up the youth. Startups are helping us to create a self-reliant Digital Bangladesh. Our youths are growing the problem-solving mindset for a tech-dependent future. I would like to encourage both private and public sector to jointly come forward and help us build a self-sustained knowledge-based economy.," he added.

"We have come a long way to deliver on our promises to become a digitally inclusive society. In this journey around so far, 44 GP accelerator startups across the country have played a pivotal role in addressing citizens' digital needs and developing relevant solutions to address our needs. We are glad to continue the journey of GP Accelerator and launch the third season with ecosystem shapers like BetterStories, LightCastle, and Upskill. With our credible partners, we look forward to co-creating an ecosystem favorable to unleash the potential of our homegrown talents." said Yasir Azman.











