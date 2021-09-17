Video
Xiaomi opens 4 service centers in BD

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Xiaomi, global technology leader, has launched four new service centers in Bangladesh as a part of making its after-sales service more convenient and accessible for the customers.
Xiaomi's newly launched service centers are located in Faridpur, Dinajpur, Noakhali and Savar. With these new four ones, the company has established 23 service centers in Bangladesh. These service centers will help Xiaomi ensure necessary and instant services to the rapidly increasing customer base in the country, says a press release.   
Xiaomi's new service centers are located at Level 3, Samsuddin Tower, Janata Junction, Faridpur Sadar; Level 6, MK Tower at 42 Shahibag Shimultali, Savar, Dhaka; Morshed Alam Complex, 3rd Floor, Rail Gate, Karimpur Road, Chowmuhani, Noakhali and at Shop No. 2, Level 2, Gulshan Trade Center, Station Road, Dinajpur. The customers will be able to avail services from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM every day, except Friday, from these centers.






