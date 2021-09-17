

Energypac Electronics to get Robi corporate connection

Under this agreement, Energypac management will be able to enjoy corporate connections from the Robi Axiata Ltd. Robi will also support Energypac to automate their business processes with the implementation of different IoT, Enterprise Business solutions & Digital Services.

Robi's Chief Enterprise Business Officer (CEBO), Adil Hossain Noble and Energypac Electronics Ltd.'s CEO, Md Nurul Aktar, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony took place at Energypac's office in Dhaka recently.

Robi's Vice President and Head of Corporate Business, Mohammad Fahmidul Hasan, Energypac Electronics Ltd.'s Chief Operating Officer, Ahmed Shahriar Anwar, DGM, Mohammad Shafiul Qasem, Marketing Lead, Ahmed Mashroor Huda and other high officials from both the company were present on the occasion.





