Walton launches new Tab with snapdragon processor

Bangladeshi digital device manufacturer Walton has launched another new tablet PC 'Walpad 10S' in the tech market.

It has a 10.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm's snapdragon Octa-core processor, built-in keypad along with many other advanced features, says a press release. The attractively designed silver colored Tab is now available at all sales outlets of Walton. With one year warranty, it is priced at BDT 26,990 only.

Runs on Android 9 operating system, the Tab sports a Qualcomm snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor at up to 2.2 and 1.6 GHz clock speed with 4 GB RAM and Adreno 512 graphics. Its internal storage is 64 GB which can be expandable up to 512 GB. This will allow users to store more documents, videos, photos, music and various types of apps, making it more enjoyable.

The Tab has an 8 megapixel autofocus camera on the back while there is a 5 megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls which will allow video recording facility with 1080p high definition video mode, making the picture or video clear and perfect. The Tab with 18 watt Type-C first charging facility has a 7700 mAh Li-polymer battery, allowing to work for long hours or watching videos can be done comfortably. For 4G internet usage and calling, the Tab has dual hybrid SIM slots. It features HD quality videos playback and FM radio with recordings as multimedia facilities.

As connectivity, the Tab has 2.4 and 5 GHz dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, OTG, GPS navigation, G-sensor and light sensor etc. The thickness of the tab is only 7.2mm and 175.4 mm wide when it weighs only 491 grams including the battery. As a result it can be easily carried out anywhere at any time.

There are also two more models of Walton Android Tab and one model of Windows Tab in the market. Walton is producing and marketing various models and features of desktop, laptop, all-in-one PC, monitor, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, earphone, Wi-Fi router, UPS, USB hub, card reader, speaker, SSD, external SSD, RAM, PCBA, memory card, power bank, projector, digital writing pad, USB Type C cable etc. Walton will soon launch products such as access control devices, printers, networking switches and webcams etc.






