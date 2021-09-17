

C-19 brings changes in Alternative Dispute Resolution protocols

Due to the pandemic ADR proceedings are being handled online and the protocols for virtual hearings are being proposed and accordingly new virtual platforms have been launched or being launched.

Moreover, all social events, due to social distancing, have been converted to webinars. These changes can be summarised as new normal in the ADR field.

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), the first and only registered Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institution of the country organised a webinar on Tuesday to discuss the changes that occurred since the pandemic started.

The webinar also discussed the new developments introduced, the rise of consequences of the new normal and the future opportunities in the field of ADR.

The webinar number 16th webinar on ''Confidentiality: Does Arbitration Need a Protocol to Regulate the New Normal?'', was organized by the BIAC jointly with its partner organisation Thailand Arbitration Center (THAC), an institution that provides ADR services, comprising of arbitration and mediation for cross-border disputes.

As part of its International ADR Webinar Series 2021 themed ''Managing Disputes in an Uncertain World'', THAC arranged the session in collaboration with BIAC, says a press release.

Barrister Ajmalul Hossain, QC, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb), renowned Arbitrator of the region and Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, who also practices from Selborne Chambers, London, moderated the webinar.

Panellists who took part in the discussion on behalf of BIAC were Parliamentary Affairs Division former Senior Secretary Mohammad Shahidul Haque and Dhaka University law teacher Prof Dr Rumana Islam,

Panellists nominated by THAC were Thailand Rangsit University Thailand law treacher Dr. Thanes Sucharikul and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb) Fellow Barrister Colin Wrights.

In his deliberations Mohammad Shahidul Haque found agreeable substances and insights in favour of more use of virtual platforms in dealing with Arbitration cases both in Bangladesh and outside.

Dr. Rumana Islam in course of her deliberations observed that with all the virtual arbitration and the flurry of initiatives to facilitate this and adapted new proceedings to address the challenges imposed by the pandemic, the new normal is rapidly becoming just Normal and we have to continue this new normal as normal for next few years.

Dr. Thanes Sucharikul took part in the discussion and said that the problems of confidentiality in online arbitration are practical and technical. The actual protection of online arbitration confidentiality is a matter of software and IT technicality, rather than arbitration legality, he insisted. He advocated for choosing appropriate means for online arbitration, such as, Microsoft teams, WebEx, Zoom etc.

Barrister Colin Wrights emphasised coordinated steps by arbitration institutions to frame new rules upholding confidentiality of the proceedings in the new normal, for that matter, virtual arbitration sessions.

BIAC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad and THA Marketing Executive Ms. Thunpicha Rungcheewin also attended the webinar.







The field of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and many changes have occurred over the last two years in which various irreversible modifications have been made in people's lives.Due to the pandemic ADR proceedings are being handled online and the protocols for virtual hearings are being proposed and accordingly new virtual platforms have been launched or being launched.Moreover, all social events, due to social distancing, have been converted to webinars. These changes can be summarised as new normal in the ADR field.Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), the first and only registered Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institution of the country organised a webinar on Tuesday to discuss the changes that occurred since the pandemic started.The webinar also discussed the new developments introduced, the rise of consequences of the new normal and the future opportunities in the field of ADR.The webinar number 16th webinar on ''Confidentiality: Does Arbitration Need a Protocol to Regulate the New Normal?'', was organized by the BIAC jointly with its partner organisation Thailand Arbitration Center (THAC), an institution that provides ADR services, comprising of arbitration and mediation for cross-border disputes.As part of its International ADR Webinar Series 2021 themed ''Managing Disputes in an Uncertain World'', THAC arranged the session in collaboration with BIAC, says a press release.Barrister Ajmalul Hossain, QC, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb), renowned Arbitrator of the region and Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, who also practices from Selborne Chambers, London, moderated the webinar.Panellists who took part in the discussion on behalf of BIAC were Parliamentary Affairs Division former Senior Secretary Mohammad Shahidul Haque and Dhaka University law teacher Prof Dr Rumana Islam,Panellists nominated by THAC were Thailand Rangsit University Thailand law treacher Dr. Thanes Sucharikul and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb) Fellow Barrister Colin Wrights.In his deliberations Mohammad Shahidul Haque found agreeable substances and insights in favour of more use of virtual platforms in dealing with Arbitration cases both in Bangladesh and outside.Dr. Rumana Islam in course of her deliberations observed that with all the virtual arbitration and the flurry of initiatives to facilitate this and adapted new proceedings to address the challenges imposed by the pandemic, the new normal is rapidly becoming just Normal and we have to continue this new normal as normal for next few years.Dr. Thanes Sucharikul took part in the discussion and said that the problems of confidentiality in online arbitration are practical and technical. The actual protection of online arbitration confidentiality is a matter of software and IT technicality, rather than arbitration legality, he insisted. He advocated for choosing appropriate means for online arbitration, such as, Microsoft teams, WebEx, Zoom etc.Barrister Colin Wrights emphasised coordinated steps by arbitration institutions to frame new rules upholding confidentiality of the proceedings in the new normal, for that matter, virtual arbitration sessions.BIAC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad and THA Marketing Executive Ms. Thunpicha Rungcheewin also attended the webinar.