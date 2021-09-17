Infinix begins corporate ties with Greenwich Observatory

Global smartphone company, Infinix unveiled its brand new ZERO X Pro smartphone that sets the stage for a whole new era of mobile phone technology.

The smartphone was unveiled at a webinar at the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London as part of the company's strategic commercial partnership and commitment towards the world of exploration and discovery.

Infinix Mobile is a Hong Kong-based smartphone company founded in 2013 by Sagem Wireless and Transsion Holdings. The company has research and development centres sprawling between France and Korea and designs its phones in France

Inspired by the moon and space exploration, the event brought together an incredible panel of experts hailing from both the astronomy and technology fields, to discuss all things celestial related - from the universe to the Moon.

The ZERO X Pro includes breakthrough visual technologies such as 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix' s Galileo Algorithm Engine, a top-notch software feature allowing a high-resolution looking shot of the Moon.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to gain expert advice, first-hand, from technology experts on how to get into a creative mindset and learn how the ZERO X Pro smartphones enable users to capture impeccable images of the starry moonlit sky.

Dr. Emily also shared her knowledge on astronomy and the moon, how that captures people and their imaginations, and what that might mean for universe exploration now, and in the future.













