Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:38 PM
Speakers for broadening, deepening capital market

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

Speakers at a webinar highlighted the need for broadening and deepening Bangladeshi capital market and the opportunities for investors and issuers that reforms could bring.
The participants shared insights on the role of regulators, the important role of pension funds and institutional investors could play, the private equity and start up ecosystem, and the current state of the mergers and acquisition market.
The discussion demonstrated how well the Bangladesh economy is performing relative to its neighbours and how best it can build on that success and improve its attractiveness to investors.
Organized by the British High Commission in Bangladesh titled "Bangladesh Capital Markets: A New Frontier", Planning Minister M A Mannan attended the webinar as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Rushanara Ali, Member of the UK Parliament and the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Bangladesh, said a British High Commission press release on Thursday.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson delivered the welcome remarks while Deputy British High Commissioner Javed Patel and Development Director Judith Herbertson moderated different sessions.
The UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali MP congratulated Bangladesh on its 50 years of independence and applauded the economic goals Bangladesh has set to reach Upper Middle-Income Country by 2031 and a High-Income Country by 2041.  
"A strong and modern UK-Bangladesh financial sector partnership has potential for mutual benefits. The basic ingredients already exist: Bangladeshi banks are present in UK and British financial services companies like, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, operate in Bangladesh. Others, including insurance companies, are exploring the market." She added.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson highlighted the role the City of London can play in helping to bridge the investment needs of Bangladesh's private sector.  
"Private capital investment in business and infrastructure will play an increasing role in powering the next stage of Bangladesh's growth after Least Developed Country graduation. Developing new channels of investment finance, both domestic and international, will spur business growth and job creation," he added.
The webinar was attended by senior government officials and representatives from private and public sector organisations including: Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO, Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Md Mahbubur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh, Mr Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh, Mr Henry Tillman, Chairman, Grisons Peak Services, Mr Ifty Islam, Chairman, Asian Tiger Capital etc.     -BSS


