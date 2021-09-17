300 women SME traders join Okbazaar online platform

Nearly 300 women Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SME) join Okbazaar online marketing network of the OK Group on Wednesday

This is a network of emerging women entrepreneurs under the banner of 'Team Inspiration & E-Commerce.' It aims at expansion and strengthening of their business throughout the country.

They organised a daylong get together for all members and exhibited their products at a city hotel at Dhanmondi in the capital. As part it's daylong celebration, Okbazaar Limited and 'Team Inspiration & E-Commerce' arranged a media briefing to announce their partnership.

Managing Director and CEO of 'OK Group' Ibrar Tipu and head of 'Team Inspiration & E-Commerce' Fouzia Khanum spoke on the occasion and explained the aims and objectives of their platform.

