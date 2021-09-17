Samsung Electronics launches new TV set sale campaign

Samsung Consumers Electronics Bangladesh launched a new campaign titled 'Early Bird Offer,' demonstrating excellent prospects for people across the nation to avail Samsung television with unique features at an affordable price.

Under the campaign, consumers will receive lucrative offers and gifts during pre-order on selected models of Samsung's television, says a press release.

Upon purchasing the Neo QLED 8K (Model: 85QN900 and 75QN800, customers will receive up to BDT 50,000 cashback and an additional gift of Galaxy Z fold or Flip 3! Samsung fans of the country can utilize this special opportunity to grab the Neo QLED 8K TV that provides unimaginable details in the deepest black to the brightest white at a much lower range. Precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and NEO Quantum Processor, the Neo QLED 8K TV is redefining the role of television in consumer's homes.

Additionally, customers will get cashback of up to BDT 30,000 along with a Galaxy TAB A 10.1 while purchasing Q60 and Q70 from 65-inch to 85-inch. Customers can also purchase AU8000 Series from 65-inch to 85-inch will also receive a cashback of up to BDT 25,000 accompanied by Galaxy TAB A7 completely free. The devices define Samsung's flagship features and out-of-the-box innovation.

Moreover, customers willing to take part in the campaign can pay via EMI with 0% interest for 36 months from City Bank, and Eastern Bank Limited with an additional 2% cash back. The exclusive campaign will continue till September 30 next.



